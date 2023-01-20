English
First merit list for Delhi Nursery school admission to be out today: Check details here

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 20, 2023 12:57:49 PM IST (Published)

Schools are expected to reserve at least 25 percent of their seats for children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG) and differently-abled children. 

The first merit list for admissions to nursery schools in Delhi is expected to release today. The Directorate of Education Delhi will release the list on the official website along with other notice boards of each school. It will have the names of candidates, the criteria for admission to each school and the points earned by each candidate according to the admission criteria.

The lists will also be available on the notice boards and official websites of the schools.
The registration for nursery admission in Delhi’s private schools was open between December 1 and 23. Parents looking to admit their children to nursery classes in one of 1,800 private schools in Delhi had to complete the registration process in time in order to be eligible. Children need to be at least four years old as of March 31, 2023 in order to join nursery classes in school. For KG and Class 1, children need to be at least five and six years old respectively.
Each school will display its admission schedule along with other details on its notice board and official website. Schools will provide application forms to all parents until the last date of submission. The application forms will cost only Rs 25. Schools are expected to reserve at least 25 percent of their seats for children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG) and differently-abled children.
The second merit list is expected to be released on February 6 after all queries and concerns regarding the first list have been resolved. In case of queries and issues, parents can contact the respective schools via written, email or verbal communication.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
