Final NCrF report: Performing arts, sports and heritage craftsmanship to get more weightage in education system

If you are interested in performing arts, or craftsmanship or are a budding sportsman, there is good news for you. A final report on the National Credit Framework (NCrf) released by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday says that fields of endeavour, including performing arts (dance, Indian classical music), games and sports (Olympics, federation games, Asian Games, etc.), master craftsmen of heritage and traditional skills, social work with high impact or in priority areas, and more can be used by students to gain credits in both school education and higher education.

Moreover, the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) consisting of Vedas and Puranas will also now be "creditised".

The NCrF was launched in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which advocates that vocational and academic streams should be integrated. The draft of the framework, which will bring the school education system under a credit system, was launched by the UGC in October last year.

After receiving the final comments, the final report has been notified by UGC on Tuesday. The final version of the draft has added components of IKS for acquiring credits under it.

Credits for expertise in Vedas and Puranas

The final report says that says students can now earn credits for their expertise in different aspects of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), including Vedas and Puranas.

“The IKS tradition mentions 18 major vidyas, or theoretical disciplines; and 64 kalas, applied sciences or vocational disciplines, crafts. The 18 vidyas include — the four Vedas, the four subsidiary Vedas (Ayurveda – medicine, Dhanurveda – weaponry, Gandharvaveda – music, shilpa – architecture), Purana, Nyaya, Mimamsa, Dharmasastra and Vedanga, the six auxiliary sciences, phonetics, grammar, metre, astronomy, ritual and philology — these formed the basis of the 18 sciences in ancient India,” the report said.

The report makes clear that learning objectives, criteria for exceptional accomplishments, and methods of evaluation to gauge or confirm the attainment of the desired results must be set in each case at the appropriate national credit framework levels.

But, what are credits?

The final report defines credits as "recognition that a learner has completed a prior course of learning corresponding to a qualification at a given level."

The framework incorporates credits gained through formal schooling, postsecondary education, and training in vocations and skills. It will include credits from Class 5 to PhD level that was assigned based on learning hours. The total hours of learning per credit will be 30.

Every learning can also be "creditised" within the system, pending assessment. This means that credits can be acquired through a variety of activities, such as classroom instruction, laboratory work, innovation laboratories, athletics, yoga, physical activity, performing arts, music, handicrafts, social work, and NCC.

How will this work?

Higher education, traditional education, and skill-based education are all included under the "mother framework document." All forms of learning—formal and informal, academic and co-curricular, in projects and internships—are acknowledged and given credit in the paper. These credit points can be used to establish eligibility for enrollment in a variety of programmes at various levels, enabling vertical and lateral mobility between academic and vocational education.

In schools

The NCrF credit levels for school education are up to level 4 where Class 5 is level 1, Class 8 is level 2, Class 10 is level 3 and Class 12 is level 4.

Students will be required to have 40 credits by completing 1200 notional learning hours. In the context of NCrF, "notional learning hours" refers to time spent participating in a variety of co-curricular and extracurricular activities in addition to formal classroom instruction. Sports, yoga, performing arts, music, social work, NCC, vocational education, as well as on-the-job training, internships, and apprenticeships, are just a few examples of these activities.

At the school level, 240 hours are allotted for independent study for each subject. A total of five disciplines are required at the secondary and senior-secondary levels (Classes 9–12), resulting in 1,200 hours and 40 credits in a single year. The learning hours range from 800 to 1,000 from preschool to Class 5.

In higher education

1,200 notional learning hours have also been allocated for higher education and career courses throughout the course of a school year. A student will receive one credit for every 30 hours of training. A student must therefore complete 40 credits per year. Based on class exams, laboratory work, innovation labs, class projects, assignments, or tutorials, the total learning hours will be "creditised."

The evaluation framework will include extracurricular activities such as sports and games, yoga, physical activity, performing arts, handicrafts, and bagless days. Students may earn credits in addition to the established credit requirements of a course through training and skill development, project work, field trips, on-the-job training, internships, or any other relevant experience and professional abilities obtained. Hackathon participation itself will be taken into account for calculating credits.

In addition to higher education, NCrF acknowledges several entry and exit points at the secondary school level. For instance, a student from Class 5 who has finished a bridge course and has 200 credit points may be qualified to take the Class 8 exam. The student can rejoin class in Class 9 if they pass the exam.

The final report adds IKS to the list under the “special achievers” category, though it was not there in the draft document released in October.

“The special achievement could be winning medals or holding positions in national or international events, Padma or other awards conferred by central or state governments or other recognised bodies, high-impact high-priority social work which could be duly assessed through independent assessment methods,” reads the document.