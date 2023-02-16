English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsFewer layoffs anticipated in first half of 2023, but IT, senior roles to be most impacted: Survey

Fewer layoffs anticipated in first half of 2023, but IT, senior roles to be most impacted: Survey

Fewer layoffs anticipated in first half of 2023, but IT, senior roles to be most impacted: Survey
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Soham Shetty  Feb 16, 2023 9:56:22 PM IST (Published)

Recruiters in India anticipate a decrease in layoffs and are optimistic about hiring activity and growth in the first half of 2023, according to a survey by job portal Naukri.com.

Recruiters in India are anticipating a decrease in layoffs in the first half of 2023, according to a survey conducted by job portal Naukri.com. The survey, which gathered insights from 1,400 recruiters and consultants across ten sectors, found that only 4 percent of respondents expected layoffs to be the dominant hiring activity in their organisations.

Recommended Articles

View All
Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found

Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA

Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation

Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation

Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher

Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


However, the survey also revealed that information technology roles and senior professionals will be the most impacted by hiring corrections. Recruiters expect the maximum layoffs to be for senior professionals, with 20 percent of recruiters predicting the same. Freshers are expected to be the least impacted by hiring corrections.
Also read | Financial security for family becomes India’s top life goal post-pandemic: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s survey
The survey also showed that around half of the recruiters expect high attrition rates of over 15 percent during the first half of the year, with information technology roles being the most affected. Despite these challenges, 92 percent of the recruiters expressed optimism about hiring in the first half of the new year.
Nearly half of those surveyed expect new and replacement hiring, 29 percent expect only new job creation, and 17 percent are looking to maintain their headcount. The optimistic sentiments observed around hiring activity for the first half of 2023 mean that Indian employees are expected to receive considerable increments, with over a third of the total recruiters surveyed predicting an average increment of over 20 percent.
The survey also revealed that despite the current uncertainties around hiring trends at a global level, sentiments surrounding campus hiring in India remain optimistic.
Overall, the survey suggests that while the job market in India is expected to face some challenges, recruiters are hopeful about hiring activity and anticipate growth in the first half of 2023.
(Edited by : Soham Shetty)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Hiring activity in IndiaNaukri.com

Next Article

Freshers most wanted as hiring intent in India rises — skills and sectors to look out for

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X