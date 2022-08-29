    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    education News

    FCI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria, where and how to apply
    CNBCTV18.com

    FCI has released a recruitment notification for 113 manager posts in various zones.

    The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications for the post of manager in several disciplines across various zones in the country. Candidates can view the recruitment notification and apply online by visiting the official website fci.gov.in.
    Here is how to apply for FCI recruitment 2022:
    Step 1: Go to the official website of FCI at fci.gov.in
    Step 2: Navigate to the ‘Current Recruitments’ tab and click on apply link.
    Step 3: Register on the IBPS portal using basic details and login.
    Step 4: Fill the application form and upload all the required documents.
    Step 5: Check all the details, pay the application fee, and submit the form.
    Step 6: Upon successful submission, download the form and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.
    Last Date to Apply: September 26, 2022
     
    Application Fee
    All SC/ST/PwBD and women candidates are exempted from paying the Application fee.
    Other candidates are required to pay Rs 800 as an application fee.
    Recruitment details
    The FCI has 113 vacancies in various disciplines such as general, depot, movement, accounts, technical, civil engineering, electrical, and mechanical engineering.
    FCI Eligibility Criteria
    For Manager (General) posts: Graduate degree or equivalent from a recognised university with a minimum 60 percent marks or CA/ICWA/CS.
    Note: For SC/ST/ PwBD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks is 55 percent.
    For Manager (Depot): Graduate degree or equivalent from a recognised university with a minimum 60 percent marks or CA/ICWA/CS.
    Note: For SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks is 55 percent
    Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification on the FCI website for more information.
    Age limit
    For candidates applying for the post of manager in general/depot/movement/accounts/technical, disciplines, the upper age limit is 28 years, whereas the upper age limit for the post of manager in other disciplines is 35 years as on August 1, 2022.
    Upper age limit relaxation is provided for the reserved category candidates.
    Candidates are advised to check the recruitment notification for more details.
    FCI Recruitment 2022: Selection process
    The FCI will be conducting an online computer-based test to shortlist the candidates for the further recruitment process including interviews and training.
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Next Article

    NEET-PG 2022 counselling: SC refuses to interfere and says cannot put students' lives in jeopardy

