Explained: Telangana’s PG medical seat blocking scam unearthed by ED

In February, ED had registered a money-laundering case on the basis of an FIR by the Warangal Police upon receiving a complaint filed by the then registrar of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences The ED has frozen bank deposits of Hyderabad’s Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently conducted a series of raids on several medical colleges in Telangana in connection with an alleged post-graduate medical seat blocking scam. The raids revealed incriminating documents of cash transactions running into hundreds of crores of rupees linked to collection of fees from post-graduate medical candidates and MBBS students.

The ED officials also seized “unaccounted” cash amounting to Rs 1.4 crore during the raids. The central agency has frozen bank deposits worth Rs 2.89 crore after the raids conducted against Hyderabad’s Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, as reported by PTI.

According to ED’s official release, the raids were conducted at 16 locations in Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar and other places across the state in a case under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).