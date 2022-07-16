    Home

    Explained | Cisco Ideathon and how it will benefit final-year college students

    Profile image
    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Cisco describes the Ideathon as a competitive model to showcase original thinking and problem-solving aptitude using technologies like 5G, the Internet of Things, networking infrastructure and collaboration to address global issues related to education, healthcare, water conservation, environment and sustainability.

    On Friday, Cisco India started the online assessment for this year’s Ideathon, its hiring programme for final-year students of tier-3 colleges.
    The agenda of the programme is to enable students with potential and creativity to be a part of Cisco’s technological innovations via an internship with full-time placement opportunities.
    The Journey
    (Image: Cisco)
    The entry limit is one per person and any attempt by anyone to obtain more than the stated number of submissions by using multiple/different accounts, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods will void the submission and the candidate could be disqualified.
    Cisco also conducted a webinar earlier this week for all the participants to address their queries related to the programme and the assessment model.
    The Eligibility Criteria
    • The student must be from a Cisco Networking Academy
    • Students must have completed either of the following courses:
      • Networking Essentials OR CCNA Module 1
      • Introduction to Cybersecurity+ Cybersecurity Essentials OR Cyberops
      • Python OR DevNet
      • CGPA Cut-off: 7 and above (highest degree)
      • Preferred Degree: BE/B.Tech, ME/M.Tech, Integrated Dual Degree, MCA, M.Sc
      • Preferred Specialisation: Open to all branches
      • Internship Availability: Final year students who are available for 6 months internship from January 2023 to June 2023
      • No current backlogs/arrears at the time of participation.
        • Candidates who clear the interview process will be offered an internship position and a pre-placement full-time job offer with Cisco Systems located in Bangalore, Karnataka and Hyderabad, Telangana.
        First Published:  IST
        Tags
