Homeeducation news

Exam dates for NEET UG, CUET UG 2023 announced; check all details

Exam dates for NEET UG, CUET UG 2023 announced; check all details

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 11:43:05 AM IST (Updated)

NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 on May 7 and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 from May 21 to 31, 2023.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

cuetJEE Main ResultNEET

Previous Article

NTA opens registrations for JEE Main 2023 January session

Next Article

Fake CBSE website: Board warns students against sham portal, says not to make payments