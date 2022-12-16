Exam dates for NEET UG, CUET UG 2023 announced; check all details

English
Dec 16, 2022 11:43:05 AM IST

NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 on May 7 and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 from May 21 to 31, 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the calendar for some of the major exams in the academic year 2023-24. According to the schedule, NTA will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 on May 7 and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 from May 21 to 31, 2023. Candidates who will appear for these exams next year can visit NTA’s official website at https://nta.ac.in/ to check the details.

According to the schedule, Joint Entrance Examination


The JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12.

The NTA will conduct the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2023 exam for admission into Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on April 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2023, the calendar showed.

This time, NTA has also announced reserve dates for both the JEE Main sessions and CUET. According to the calendar, reserve dates for the JEE (Main) 2023 January session are February 1, 2, and 3. For the JEE Main 2023 April session the reserve dates are April 13 and 15. Similarly, the NTA has also announced reserve dates for CUET which are June 1 to 7.

In 2023, students will get two attempts in the JEE Main exam. Those who are interested in appearing for the examination can apply by 9 pm on January 12 on the official website— https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

NTA is expected to issue the admit cards on its website in the third week of January 2023, the exam conducting body said in a separate notification. JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali and Odia.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published:  IST
