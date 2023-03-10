Ex-Agniveers will get 10% reservation in vacancies within BSF

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has introduced 10 percent reservation in vacancies within the Border Security Force (BSF). The government has also notified the relaxation in their upper age-limit depending on which batch they were part of.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has introduced 10 percent reservation in vacancies within the Border Security Force (BSF), according to a March 6 notification. The government has also notified the relaxation in their upper age-limit depending on which batch they were part of.

“The upper age-limit shall be relaxable up to years for the candidates of the first batch of ex-Agniveers… The upper-age limit shall be relaxable up to three years for the candidates of ex-Agniveers,” as per the notification. Ex-Agniveers shall also be exempted from the physical efficiency test, it added.

Prior to this, the government had announced 10 percent reservation for vacancies in Central para-military forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers who are not absorbed in the defence forces. For this too, the upper age limit was relaxed by up to five years for the first batch of former Agniveers and up to three years for the subsequent batches.

The usual age limit for recruitment to CAPFs is 18-23 years but anyone enrolled as an Agniveer between 17 to 22 years of age can be recruited into the CAPFs until they turn 26. The move incentivises the youth to choose a short career in the armed forces, which can be followed by a long-term career in the Central para-military forces and Assam Rifles.

Meanwhile in February 2023, the Indian Army announced a change in its recruitment process for Agniveers. The candidates will now undergo an online common entrance examination (CEE) first, which will be followed by physical fitness tests during recruitment rallies. This is done to reduce the number of candidates attending the recruitment rallies by adding a layer of screening.

The registration process for Agniveer online exam began on February 10.