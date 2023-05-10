Every second working professional is prone to mental health issues: Survey

India's booming e-commerce sector ranked the highest among the 10 sectors assessed for being high-risk when it comes to mental health. 64 percent of the respondents from this sector were found to be at risk of poor mental health. The FMCG, automobile, healthcare and hospitality sectors also scored over 50 percent, making them high-risk.

Tired, stressed employees are quite common in any office. And research says that such employees have trouble with productivity. These are signs of poor mental health. What's alarming, however, is the high instance of such employees in any organisation.

A survey by Mpower, an initiative by The Aditya Birla Education Trust, reveals that about 1 in 2 corporate employees are at risk of poor mental health. The poll, which covered 3,000 corporate employees from 8 cities and 10 sectors, including e-commerce, FMCG and hospitality, shows that nearly 8 in 10 employees have skipped work for at least two weeks in the past year due to mental fatigue, while 9 out of 10 employees feel they lack a work-life balance.