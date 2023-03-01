Everbrite layoff: Amidst fear of recession company plans to cut 8% of the workforce and move 30% roles to India, Spain

For the fourth quarter Eventbrite reported a 20 percent rise in revenue benefiting from improvement in paid ticket volumes.

Eventbrite Inc announced cutting down 8 percent of the company's workforce on Tuesday. The ticketing service provider is cutting costs amid worries of an economic downturn.

The company joins a growing list of corporations - from tech companies to Wall Street banks to online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc - that have reduced their workforces.

A 30 percent relocation of remaining positions is also planned by Eventbrite, which will include moving certain development roles to Spain and India from Argentina and the U.S. According to the company, nearly all customer support and operations roles will be relocated abroad.

Eventbrite had 881 full-time employees as of December 31, 2022, 508 of whom were based in the United States. This process should be completed by the end of the year, according to the company.

In total, the ticketing service provider expects to incur about $12 million to $20 million in restructuring costs.

For the fourth quarter Eventbrite reported a 20 percent rise in revenue benefiting from improvement in paid ticket volumes.

Revenue in 2023 is expected to be between $312 million and $330 million, up from $260.9 million in 2022.