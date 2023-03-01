English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsEverbrite layoff: Amidst fear of recession company plans to cut 8% of the workforce and move 30% roles to India, Spain

Everbrite layoff: Amidst fear of recession company plans to cut 8% of the workforce and move 30% roles to India, Spain

Everbrite layoff: Amidst fear of recession company plans to cut 8% of the workforce and move 30% roles to India, Spain
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Mar 1, 2023 10:20:11 AM IST (Published)

For the fourth quarter Eventbrite reported a 20 percent rise in revenue benefiting from improvement in paid ticket volumes.

Eventbrite Inc announced cutting down 8 percent of the company's workforce on Tuesday. The ticketing service provider is cutting costs amid worries of an economic downturn.

Recommended Articles

View All
Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism

Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The company joins a growing list of corporations - from tech companies to Wall Street banks to online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc - that have reduced their workforces.
A 30 percent relocation of remaining positions is also planned by Eventbrite, which will include moving certain development roles to Spain and India from Argentina and the U.S. According to the company, nearly all customer support and operations roles will be relocated abroad.
Also read: Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories
Eventbrite had 881 full-time employees as of December 31, 2022, 508 of whom were based in the United States. This process should be completed by the end of the year, according to the company.
In total, the ticketing service provider expects to incur about $12 million to $20 million in restructuring costs.
For the fourth quarter Eventbrite reported a 20 percent rise in revenue benefiting from improvement in paid ticket volumes.
Revenue in 2023 is expected to be between $312 million and $330 million, up from $260.9 million in 2022.
Also read: This defence company is hiring for 12,000 roles globally with 550 in India amid layoffs
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

layoffs

Next Article

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X