The candidates preparing for government jobs in various state and Central government departments should mark their calendars for many important exams in August. From bank jobs to recruitments in the state as well as Central government departments, a number of important examinations are coming up in the month of August.
Here is a list of various upcoming government exams in August 2023. The list would help to draw a study plan and also prepare for the exams as per the due date.
EPFO Stenographer Recruitment 2023
The EPFO Stenographer examination is held for the selection of candidates for the post of Stenographer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The written exam will be held on August 1, 2023. A total of 185 vacancies have been announced for the post.
IBPS RRB PO Exam
The admit card has been released for the IBPS RRB PO exam. The prelims exams for Officers Scale-I are scheduled to be conducted on the 5th, 6th, 12th, 13th, and 19th of August, 2023. However, the main exam is scheduled for the 10th and 16th of September 2023.
EPFO SSA Exam
The prelims exam date of EPFO SSA is scheduled on the 18th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd August 2023. A total number of 2,674 vacancies have been announced. Any candidate with a Graduation degree is eligible for the post.
State-wise government exams
