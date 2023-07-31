The admit card has been released for IBPS RRB PO exam. The prelims exams for Officers Scale I are scheduled to be conducted on 5th, 6th, 12th, 13th, and 19th August, 2023.

The candidates preparing for government jobs in various state and Central government departments should mark their calendars for many important exams in August. From bank jobs to recruitments in the state as well as Central government departments , a number of important examinations are coming up in the month of August.

Here is a list of various upcoming government exams in August 2023. The list would help to draw a study plan and also prepare for the exams as per the due date.

EPFO Stenographer Recruitment 2023

The EPFO Stenographer examination is held for the selection of candidates for the post of Stenographer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The written exam will be held on August 1, 2023. A total of 185 vacancies have been announced for the post.

IBPS RRB PO Exam

The admit card has been released for the IBPS RRB PO exam. The prelims exams for Officers Scale-I are scheduled to be conducted on the 5th, 6th, 12th, 13th, and 19th of August, 2023. However, the main exam is scheduled for the 10th and 16th of September 2023.

EPFO SSA Exam

The prelims exam date of EPFO SSA is scheduled on the 18th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd August 2023. A total number of 2,674 vacancies have been announced. Any candidate with a Graduation degree is eligible for the post.

State-wise government exams

The Maharashtra Forest Guard exam date has been released. The exam will be held from 2nd to 11th August 2023. The board has announced a total of 2,138 vacant posts.

Telangana TGT exams are scheduled on the 3rd to 9th, 12th to 13th and 22nd August 2023. A total number of 4,020 vacancies have been announced for the TGT post.

Telangana Degree Lecturer exam is scheduled to be conducted from 6th to 9th, 10th, 11th, 14th, and 16th to 19th August 2023 for 868 vacant posts.

Telangana PGT Exam is scheduled to be conducted on the 7th, 9th to 11th, 14th, 16th, and 21st August 2023. A total number of 1,276 vacancies are released for the post.

The West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited has released the exam dates for WBSETCL JE as the 13th of August. There are 52 vacancies for the post.

The re-exam for Uttarakhand Combined State Engineering Services is scheduled to be held on the 13th and 14th, 16th to 18th of August 2023. A total number of 171 vacancies are available for this post.

The last date of Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023 has been extended. Now, the Bihar Teacher Exam will be held from 24 to 27 August 2023.

The Haryana Public Service Commission has released the exam date for HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer recruitment. The exam will be held on 27 August 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the exam dates for the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for 62 vacancies. The exams will be held on 27 August 2023.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk written exams are scheduled to be held on the 28th, 29th and 31st of August, 2023. There are 157 vacancies for the post.

Telangana Public Service Commission has released the exam date for TSPSC Group 2 to be held on 29 and 30 August 2023. There will be 783 vacancies for the post.