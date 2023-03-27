EPFO Recruitment 2023: Registration window opens for 2,859 posts, how to apply

To apply for the post of SSA and stenographer, a candidate must be between 18 years to 27 years. Candidates applying for the post of SSA must have a Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university while those applying for the post of stenographer must have passed class 12th from a recognised board.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) started the application process for the Social Security Assistant (SSA) and Stenographer post in Employment Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on March 27. The last date for the submission of the application is on April 26.

The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 2,859 vacancies, which includes 185 seats for the post of stenographer whereas 2674 seats are for the SSA post. Candidates can apply through recruitment.nta.nic.in or epfindia.gov.in.

Age limit and Eligibility criteria

To apply for the post of SSA and stenographer, a candidate must be between 18 years to 27 years. Candidates applying for the post of SSA must have a Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university while those applying for the post of stenographer must have passed class 12th from a recognised board.

Application Fee

The application fee for both posts is Rs. 700 for candidates from the General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and OBC categories. While the applicants from SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories, Ex-Servicemen and females will not have to pay any fee.

Selection Process

The selection process for both posts will be held in two phases. For the post of SSA, during phase one the candidate will get 2 hours and 30 minutes for 600 marks questions. While phase 2 will be computer data entry test which includes 35 Words Per Minute (WPM) in English and 30 WPM in Hindi.

The candidates for the post of Stenographer will be getting 2 hours and 10 minutes for 800 marks questions. Phase two will be a skill test consisting of dictation for ten minutes at 80 WPM and transcription for fifty minutes in English and 60 minutes in Hindi on a computer.

As per the notification issued by EPFO, a candidate can apply for more than one post but they will have to apply and pay the application fee separately.