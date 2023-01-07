The registration process for several important engineering entrance exams including JEE Mains 2023 is going to close in the month of January.

Engineering is one of the sought-after fields by science stream students in India. Every engineering student dreams of getting into one of the top colleges for which they need to appear for the various entrance exams. The registration process for a host of important entrance exams including JEE Mains 2023 is set to close this month.

Here are the important engineering entrance exams to register for in January

.

JEE Main 2023: Candidates planning to appear for the JEE Main 2023 exam can apply for the exam till January 12.

The JEE Main session 1 exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is an important engineering entrance assessment conducted for admission to various prestigious engineering colleges (both government and private) in India.

GUJCET 2023: The GSEB released the GUJCET 2023 application forms on January 6 on the official website at : The GSEB released the GUJCET 2023 application forms on January 6 on the official website at gujcet.gseb.org . Candidates can submit their application form before January 20. The GSEB is yet to release the GUJCET exam dates.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) is an entrance exam conducted to select candidates for admission to Gujarat's undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programs.

WBJEE 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board released the WBJEE 2023 application form on December 23, 2022, and candidates willing to appear for the exam can submit the application form before January 20. The WBJEE 2023 exam will be conducted on April 30.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is conducted for the selection of candidates for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate Professional, Vocational and General Degree Courses in the State of West Bengal.

LPUNEST BTECH: The Lovely Professional University has released the application form for the LPUNEST 2023 exam. Candidates seeking admission to LPU NEST 2023 must apply on or before January 20.

Candidates can book the exam slot from January 5 onwards. As per the announced schedule, the exam will be conducted from February 1 to February 10.

LPUNEST is the National Entrance and Scholarship Test conducted by the Lovely Professional University (LPU) for admission and scholarship to various programmes including BTech.