Employee Appreciation Day 2023 — 4 fun ways to thank your hard-working staff

The first Friday of March is observed as the Employee Appreciation Day across the globe. This year, it is being celebrated today, March 3, across all sectors and geographies. The occasion celebrates the dedication and hard work of employees. Workers are given that much-deserved pat on the back by employers with some fun thrown in.
Here are a few things employers are likely doing today to make their employees feel special. (If not today, there's always tomorrow.)
Award employees
An award ceremony is a great way to express appreciation to employees. What better way to acknowledge their work than with a trophy — it is good for morale and may even give a lasting sense of job satisfaction.
Other employees may also get inspired by their award-winning colleagues. The workplace award ceremony can have fun and goofy employee award titles.
Social media shoutouts
Social media now plays a gigantic role in making and breaking people's reputations. It’s also a place to share life's highs and lows. Thus, giving a shoutout to employees on social media is another fine way of recognising their hard work — in front of a huge crowd, which includes their loved ones.
It also enhances the company’s brand image on social media and may end up attracting some good talents.
A lunch experience
Hosting lunches for employees and organising fun activities like a lunchtime concert or a post-lunch walk/bike ride is another way to break the monotony and celebrate the day.
Lucky draws
Lucky draws can add to the thrill. Based on preferences, employers can give their staffers a lucky draw and thank them for a job well done. Multiple surprises could be kept in store, adding to the peppy mix.