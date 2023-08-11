The guidelines include recommendations for private sector partnerships to raise funds, a ranking system for faculty members, the creation of "emotional infrastructure," and an increase in undergraduate seats to generate higher revenues. These updated IDP guidelines, in comparison to the initial draft released for public feedback over a year ago, incorporate aspects such as facilitating private funding for higher education institutions, introducing a faculty ranking system, and implementing other NEP-related reforms such as the National Credit Framework (NCrf), National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHQF), and National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has overhauled the initial directives for universities and colleges to shape their Institutional Development Plans (IDPs) to harmonize with the changes ushered in by the National Education Policy ( NEP ) 2020. These guidelines encompass recommendations for forging partnerships with the private sector to secure funds, introducing a faculty ranking mechanism, establishing an "emotional infrastructure," and expanding undergraduate admissions to drive increased revenues.

In contrast to the preliminary version, which was made public for feedback over a year ago, the updated IDP guidelines now encompass elements like facilitating private investment in higher education institutions, introducing a faculty ranking system, and integrating other NEP-related transformations such as the National Credit Framework (NCrf), National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHQF), and National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).

The UGC emphasises that these IDP guidelines have been fashioned to "assist in critical decision-making across diverse domains," encompassing enhancements to infrastructure facilities, reinforcement of student support mechanisms, addressing academic gaps, and more. Geared towards fostering academic and research excellence and elevating the standards of teaching and learning, these directives aim to steer universities toward achieving academic, administrative, and financial self-sufficiency.

Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of UGC, commented on the significance of IDPs, highlighting, "Given that IDPs span multiple years, granting institutions the ability to strategize and implement tactics in harmony with long-term objectives, they bridge the gap between overarching national policy and institutional growth. Furthermore, they empower institutions to adapt and respond with flexibility to a future that is both dynamic and purposeful."

The regulatory body overseeing higher education is seeking insights and recommendations regarding these draft guidelines from all stakeholders until September 8, 2023.

How will the funding for higher education institutes work?

Regarding the subject of higher education funding, the guidelines recommend that universities must identify and prioritize diverse funding channels, including government grants, alumni contributions, collaborations with private sector entities, and fundraising campaigns.

As per the guidelines, higher educational establishments are mandated to develop a sustainable revenue model, deriving income from sources such as student tuition fees, government grants, subsidies, proceeds from sponsored research and development projects with both governmental and private partners, as well as endowments.

Additionally, the guidelines pave the way for seeking philanthropic contributions and alternative income streams such as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, earnings from intellectual property (IP) royalties, and patents.

“In a fully developed HEI, each of these sources must contribute about a similar percentage to the total revenue, depending on the size of the HEIs. Therefore, HEIs must also focus on expanding their undergraduate programmes as additional students mean more revenue,” it suggested.

Faculty ranking

In the matter of higher education funding, the guidelines put forth a set of recommendations that underscore the necessity for universities to pinpoint and give precedence to a range of funding avenues. These include government grants, alumni donations, partnerships with private sector entities, and fundraising campaigns.

In accordance with these guidelines, higher education institutions are required to establish a sustainable revenue model. This model entails generating income from various sources such as student tuition fees, government grants, subsidies, earnings garnered from sponsored research and development ventures involving both governmental and private collaborators, and funds from endowments.

Furthermore, the guidelines pave the way for actively seeking philanthropic contributions and exploring alternative streams of income, which encompass initiatives related to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), revenues generated from intellectual property (IP) royalties, and income generated through patents.

Offering insights into this approach, the guidelines propose, "In a well-established Higher Education Institution (HEI), each of these funding sources should ideally contribute a comparable percentage to the overall revenue, with the exact proportion contingent upon the size of the HEI. Consequently, HEIs should also direct their attention toward expanding their undergraduate programs, as an increased number of students translates to augmented revenue."

Emotional infrastructure

Meanwhile, the draft norms also suggested the HEIs to create “emotional infrastructure” by providing a good working environment for all stakeholders with ethical policies and a transparent academic and administrative system and taking extra care in all service areas of both higher education and research activities.

With a commitment to inclusion and diversity, the guidelines envision HEIs playing a role in supporting marginalized learners, diversifying student demographics, and addressing financial barriers associated with higher education. The guidelines advocate for inclusive admissions procedures and curricula, while also focusing on enhancing students' employability.

To address the needs of disadvantaged students, the guidelines recommend the implementation of "bridge courses" and a comprehensive socio-emotional and academic support system. The document further directs HEIs to ensure awareness and sensitivity among teachers, counselors, and students on matters of gender identity, incorporating these considerations across all aspects of the institution, including curricular offerings.

Lastly, the guidelines emphasise the importance of establishing a physically accessible and accommodating campus environment for individuals with disabilities.