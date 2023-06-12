The 14-year-old recently took to LinkedIn and said 'Next stop: SpaceX! I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team.' Quazi will graduate from Santa Clara University's School of Engineering this month, becoming the youngest person to do so, besides the small detail about being the youngest hire at Elon Musk's software squad.

Remember Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory who went to college at the age of 11? Well, the real world now has its own Sheldon Cooper. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is getting a new employee who is just 14 years old.

The child prodigy Kairan Quazi will be joining the company’s Starlink engineering team.

Quazi will graduate from Santa Clara University's School of Engineering this month, becoming the youngest person to do so. With this, he will also become SpaceX's youngest employee.

The 14-year-old recently took to LinkedIn and said “Next stop: SpaceX! I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability.”

Quazi’s LinkedIn bio describes him as "fun, fearless, and driven by an intense intellectual curiosity.”

Belying his young age, Quazi has exhibited remarkable traits. His parents were astonished when at all of two years he was already stringing together coherent sentences.

On his first day of preschool, he organised a march during the Arab Spring upheaval, chanting slogans for democracy. When he reached third grade at age nine, he found his academics was not "challenging enough," which led his parents to enrol him at Las Positas, a community college in Livermore. Quazi ranked above the 99.9th percentile of the general population in an IQ test.

At the age of 10, Quazi commenced his studies at Las Positas College in Livermore, quickly securing an internship at Intel Labs as an AI research co-op fellow. By the time he was 11, he had transferred to Santa Clara University, immersing himself in the study of computer science and engineering.