By CNBCTV18.com

The 14-year-old recently took to LinkedIn and said 'Next stop: SpaceX! I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team.' Quazi will graduate from Santa Clara University's School of Engineering this month, becoming the youngest person to do so, besides the small detail about being the youngest hire at Elon Musk's software squad.

Remember Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory who went to college at the age of 11? Well, the real world now has its own Sheldon Cooper. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is getting a new employee who is just 14 years old. The child prodigy Kairan Quazi will be joining the company’s Starlink engineering team.

