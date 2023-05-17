Elon Musk says work-from-home is a moral issue and wants Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX employees to be in office

By Sriram Iyer

That some people have access to many comforts and others don’t, is a fact within capitalist societies. Some people have supercars, yachts and private jets and others have to take public transport. Is that something that a billionaire like Elon Musk — with a net worth of nearly $176 billion on May 17, according to the latest Forbes data — would consider unfair? Would he disagree that work-from-home is a privilege earned by a section of the working class for the efforts that they put into picking up the skills for a job that they could deliver from, say, a beach in Maldives?

If you’re looking for a job that allows you to work from home, it may not be any of the companies owned by Elon Musk. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and the man who recently took control of Twitter, said that work from home was a moral issue and that he prefers that his employees be at office, even if it isn’t for the entire 40 hours in a work week.

"I am a big believer that people are more productive when they are in person," Musk said in an exclusive interview with CNBC , right after the annual meeting of Tesla shareholders. "It's a bit like the fake Marie Anotoinette quote 'let them eat cake'. Really, you're gonna work from home? And you're gonna make everyone else who made your car come work at the factory? The people who make your food that gets delivered, they can't work from home? The people who fix your house, they can't work from home but you can? Does that seem morally right? It's messed up" he added.