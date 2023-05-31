Education loan cannot be rejected on account of low CIBIL score: Kerala high court

This ruling came in response to a petition filed by Noel Paul Fredy from Aluva. According to Fredy, despite making repeated requests, his loan application had not been sanctioned. The bank justified the delay by citing the low CIBIL score of the petitioner and his parents, which fell below the prescribed requirement for approving educational loans.

In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court has declared that banks must not reject education loan applications solely due to a low CIBIL score. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan emphasised the importance of adopting a compassionate approach when assessing such loan applications, recognising the role of students as future builders of the nation.

The court stated, "Students are the nation builders of tomorrow. They have to lead this country in the future. Simply because a student, who is an applicant for an education loan, has a low CIBIL score, I am of the considered opinion that the education loan application should not have been rejected by the bank," as reported by Livelaw.

The Credit Information Bureau (India) Ltd or CIBIL, is the premier agency for providing credit reports and scores pertaining to individuals. A CIBIL score is a three-digit number, which reflects an individual’s creditworthiness and comes in useful while applying for a loan. A higher score indicates that you are financially capable of repaying the loan.

A good CIBIL score helps you secure a loan smoothly and at lower interest rates. Additionally, if you have a high CIBIL score you can get a loan for higher amounts.