English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeeducation NewsEducation loan cannot be rejected on account of low CIBIL score: Kerala high court

    Education loan cannot be rejected on account of low CIBIL score: Kerala high court

    Education loan cannot be rejected on account of low CIBIL score: Kerala high court
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 1:16:46 PM IST (Published)

    This ruling came in response to a petition filed by Noel Paul Fredy from Aluva. According to Fredy, despite making repeated requests, his loan application had not been sanctioned. The bank justified the delay by citing the low CIBIL score of the petitioner and his parents, which fell below the prescribed requirement for approving educational loans.

    In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court has declared that banks must not reject education loan applications solely due to a low CIBIL score. Justice PV  Kunhikrishnan emphasised the importance of adopting a compassionate approach when assessing such loan applications, recognising the role of students as future builders of the nation.

    The court stated, "Students are the nation builders of tomorrow. They have to lead this country in the future. Simply because a student, who is an applicant for an education loan, has a low CIBIL score, I am of the considered opinion that the education loan application should not have been rejected by the bank," as reported by Livelaw.
    The ruling was issued in response to a petition filed by Noel Paul Fredy from Aluva. Fredy had experienced repeated delays and non-approval of his loan application despite making multiple requests. The bank justified the delay by citing the low CIBIL score of the petitioner and his parents, which did not meet the prescribed requirement for approving educational loans.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X