ECIL Graduate Engineer Apprentice registration begins: Check how to apply, last date and more

The Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL) has started the registration process for candidates looking to apply for the post of Graduate Engineering Apprentices and Diploma Apprentices from December 19. Interested candidates can apply on the official website, ecil.co.in . The last date to apply is December 26 up to 10 pm.

Here is how to apply for ECIL Recruitment 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) at Go to the official website of the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) at www.ecil.co.in

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘Careers Section’ displayed on the home page and click on ‘Current Job Openings.’

Step 3: Find and click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to apply’ mentioned besides the header, ‘Engagement of Graduate Engineer / Technician (Diploma) Apprentices for the Year 2022-23 at ECIL-Hyderabad.'

Step 4: Click on ‘Apply for Graduate Engineer/ Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship.

Step 5: Fill up the ECIL application form, pay the fees and submit.

Age limit for ECIL Recruitment Graduate Engineer/Technician

The age limit for the candidates to apply is a maximum of 25 years as on December 31, 2022. The upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and by 3 years for OBC-NC candidates. For PwD candidates the upper age limit will be relaxed by 10 years as per the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

All candidates must have passed four years of BE/BTech course in the engineering branches ESE, CSE, MECH, EEE, EIE, and CIVIL on or after April 1, 2020, from AICTE-approved colleges / recognised Indian Universities for GEA to apply. In the case of Diploma Apprentices, all candidates must have passed three years diploma course in any of the above-mentioned branches on or after April 1, 2020.

Vacancy Details

The number of vacancies for Engineering Graduates (GEA): 150.

The number of vacancies for Diploma Holders is 62.

Selection process

The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the qualifying examination marks and merit that is BE/BTech consolidated marks merit for GEAs and Diploma consolidated marks for Diploma Apprentices.

The apprenticeship period for all selected candidates would be for only one year and it will commence on January 2, 2023.