DUET PG entrance test likely in October: Check details here

Mini DUET 2022 will be conducted by NTA as a Computer Based Test for admissions in PG courses.

The Delhi University (DU) and National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test for PG Admissions in October. An official notice is expected soon.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said that the NTA had notified the varsity officials of a tentative date for the DUET PG exam, which is likely to be held in the second week of October.

The update comes after candidates raised concerns regarding the delay in admissions as the entrance exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in July.

The university closed the application for the DUET PG on June 30, 2022. In a similar pattern as last year, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for the students of DU while the remaining seats will be filled up through the DUET exam.

The PG entrance exam will be conducted as a computer-based test and so far, 28 cities have been selected as exam centres for DUET PG 2022 with one centre in each state, as per a Times Now report.

Meanwhile, the DU has already begun the UG Admissions 2022 process for students who have cleared the CUET 2022. Candidates can apply for admissions through the official portal till October 10, 2022.