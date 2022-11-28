DUET PG Admission 2022 schedule released: Check details

According to the DUET PG Admission 2022 schedule, the university will release the first merit list on November 30 on the website, following which candidates can apply for admission to PG programmes from 10 am on December 1 to 5 pm on December 3

Delhi University has released the schedule of postgraduate (PG) programme admission for candidates who successfully cleared the DUET 2022 Exam. According to the DUET PG Admission 2022 schedule, the university will release the first merit list on November 30, following which candidates can apply for admission to the PG programmes from 10 am on December 1 to 5 pm on December 3 on the website https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

Till December 4, colleges will verify and approve the admissions of candidates who applied against the first merit list. Candidates will have to make payments against the first by 11:59 pm on December 4.

After the first round of DUET PG Admission is completed, Delhi University will release the second admission list on December 7. Selected candidates will have time to apply from 10 am on December 8 to 11.59 pm on December 9. Colleges will verify and approve the admissions of candidates who applied against the second merit list by 1 pm on December 10. Those selected will have to complete payments by 11:59 pm on December 10.

The University of Delhi will display the third admission list on its website on December 12. Candidates can apply for PG programmes from 10 am on December 13 to 11.59 pm on December 14. Colleges will verify and approve the admissions of candidates who applied against the third merit list by 1 pm on December 15. Payments will have to be cleared by 11.59 pm on December 15.

If required, the varsity will announce more lists at a later stage.

Candidates must note that only those who have successfully cleared the DUET 2022 PG Result announced on November 22 can register for admissions. The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission to PG and PhD programmes was conducted on October 17 and October 21.