Dubai crown prince announces Metaverse Strategy to support 40,000 virtual jobs

Dubai is on its way to becoming one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies under the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, by supporting over 40,000 virtual jobs. The strategy is expected to add $4 billion to the city’s GDP in five years.

The Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the launch of the strategy on Twitter on Monday, stating its objectives and pillars. “Dubai is home to over 1,000 companies operating in the metaverse and blockchain sector, which contributes $500 million to our national economy,” he tweeted.

We launched the Dubai Metaverse Strategy today, which aims to foster innovation in new technology. Dubai is home to over 1,000 companies operating in the metaverse and blockchain sector, which contributes $500 million to our national economy. pic.twitter.com/J1XRmd2ub3 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 18, 2022

Dubai-based crypto company GroveToken Dubai LLC’s CEO Yahya 'John' Ghemrawi has been appointed the Managing Director of the as-yet-unnamed project.

It is an absolute honor to announce my appointment as Managing Director of H.H Sheikha Dubai Al Maktoum upcoming metaverse business. This appointment lets us create new experiences, new investments and greater financial gains for our loyal #GroveToken investors More details soon pic.twitter.com/sGb8iqQX9x — JohnG @Grovetoken (@JohnGh87) July 18, 2022

This announcement comes after Sheikh Butti Al Maktoum announced an official partnership with the Crypto company on July 4.

In another tweet, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed announced the Dubai Metaverse Assembly in September, which will be hosted by the Museum of the Future.

The assembly is a global platform for innovators forging the future of the metaverse. Participants will experience the extraordinarily advanced technology. We harness this promising digital world to be the fastest city to adopt its applications and embrace its potential. pic.twitter.com/SbdHrJ6SCW — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 19, 2022

The assembly will be held on September 28 and 29, and “is a global platform for innovators forging the future of the metaverse” as per his tweet. He also said that participants will be able to experience “extraordinarily advanced technology”.