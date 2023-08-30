DU UG Spot Admission 2023: Last date for registration today; check key details

Delhi University (DU) is going to close the spot admission round for undergraduate (UG) admission s today, August 30. As per the spot admission schedule released, candidates who were unable to secure a seat in Delhi University for undergraduate courses during the previous counselling rounds can now visit the official website and apply for the spot admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University has instructed the candidates to select as many courses and colleges as possible. There are 1,29,785 seats that are offered in the first three rounds, as per the data shared by the university.

How to check DU UG seat allotment 2023:

Go to the DU CSAS website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on the UG Admission 2023 link on the homepage.

The page will redirect to ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Click on the admission seat allotment list.

Log in with the required details.

Check the seat allotment status and download the admission letter for further reference.

As per the official notification, the university will declare the DU UG seat allotment result 2023 on September 1. The students will get time to accept the allocated seats from September 1 to September 3. Alongside, colleges will be verifying and approving the online application from September 2 to September 4. However, the last date for online payment of the admission fees is September 5.

DU is organising the spot admission round for the left-over vacant seats in the colleges that are affiliated with the university. The candidates who were unable to get an allotment or those who wish to participate in the spot admission round are eligible to apply for admissions through this. Based on the vacant seats available, the allotment list will be released. Candidates eligible for the allotment can complete the further admission procedure.