DU UG Admissions 2023: Registration open, check details on merit list

The University of Delhi (DU) has officially released the undergraduate (UG) admission schedule for the 2023-24 academic year. Admissions will be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) based on the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG), which were declared on July 15.

According to DU's statement, the first-semester classes are set to commence on August 16.

The first CSAS admission list will be displayed on the website on August 1, while the CSAS phase 2 application process has already begun on July 17.

Candidates who haven't registered on the CSAS portal yet have until July 24 to do so.

To provide flexibility, a correction window has been provided for candidates who have already completed Phase 1 but wish to modify certain fields. This correction window will remain open until 4:59 pm on July 20. However, candidates will not be allowed to edit or modify their name, photograph, or signature.

The university has also made changes to the second-year semester exams for regular, School of Open Learning, and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board students due to flood-like situations in the capital.

The revised schedule states that theory exams initially scheduled between July 17 and July 19 will now be conducted on July 26, August 1, and August 2. As for practical exams, previously planned for July 14, 15, and 16, they will now be conducted on August 3, 4, and 5.

These adjustments aim to ensure a smooth and effective academic process during challenging circumstances.