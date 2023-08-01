The colleges will verify and approve the online applications by August 5, allowing candidates to proceed with the payment against the first merit list until 4:59 pm on August 6, 2023.

To determine the merit list, the DU will consider the normalised CUET scores provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Once released the students, who opted for DU colleges, will be able to check the CUET cut-off for DU admission 2023 through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. The first DU seat allocation list will also be available at admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in

Candidates will have to accept their allocated seats between 5 PM on August 1 and 4:59 PM on August 4.

It’s important to note that the candidates who are offered multiple seats during a particular round must promptly accept and take admission in only one of the allocated seats. The provisionally allocated seat will be forfeited if the candidate fails to accept it. The candidates who fall into this category will no longer be permitted to take part in CACS (UG)–2023’s subsequent rounds.

Moreover, failure to pay the admission fee within the stipulated time will lead to the cancellation of the provisionally allocated seat, rendering the candidate ineligible for any subsequent allocation rounds in the current year. In case of rejection of the application during the online verification process, the college will provide a reason for the rejection. Candidates should respond to any queries raised by the college during the online approval process through the dashboard within the given time frame.

After payment of the fees, candidates will have the option to choose between ‘upgrade’ and ‘freeze’ options. Those who choose to ‘freeze’ their admissions, they will no longer be taken into consideration for the following round of seat allocations.

On the other hand, admitted candidates can choose the ‘upgrade’ option, allowing them to shift to a higher preference submitted earlier. This option also provides the opportunity to reorder the program and college combinations. The university is scheduled to release the second merit list on August 10.