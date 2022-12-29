DU UG Admission 2022: Last day to apply for admissions through special spot round 2

On December 18, the university announced the vacant seats for special spot round admission in UG programmes. Following the announcement, candidates registered themselves online between December 19 and 20.

The Delhi University will close the window to accept the seats allocated in special spot round two for admissions to undergraduate programmes in various colleges on December 29, 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats in DU special spot round 2 can accept the allocated seats on the official website – admission.uod.ac.in.

Till now, DU has granted admissions to 63,900 of the total 70,000 UG seats; The Economic Times reported quoting official data from the varsity.

Those who applied through CSAS-2022-UG for admissions but were not accepted in any college on the date the special spot admission round was announced, can now participate in another special spot round admission.

It also announced that admission for its undergraduate programmes under a special spot round for certain shortlisted colleges began on December 18. The vacant seats in this programme will be displayed on Sunday.

"It is notified that the last date of admissions for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the University of Delhi for the academic session 2022-23 shall be Saturday, December 31, 2022," Registrar Vikas Gupta said in a notice.

This year, admissions were based on the scores in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and several rounds of seat allocations were done by DU.

On December 18, the university announced the vacant seats for special spot round admission in UG programmes. Following the announcement, candidates registered themselves online between December 19 and 20.

Results were announced on December 22 and those who are selected will have to accept admission by 4.59 pm on December 23. It is mandatory to take admission in DU for the seat allocated in the Special Spot Admission round. If a candidate fails to take admission, he or she will no longer be eligible for admission in DU.

(With inputs from PTI)