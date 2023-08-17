CNBC TV18
DU PG Admissions 2023: Delhi University to release first merit list today, here's how to check status
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 17, 2023

The Delhi University PG merit list 2023 will contain essential details such as the candidate's name, chosen program, registration number, category, qualifying status, and CUET PG exam score. The selected students are required to confirm their allotted seats between 5 pm on August 17 and 4:59 pm on August 21

Delhi University is expected to release its first merit for admission into postgraduate courses today, August 17. Aspiring candidates can access the DU PG 2023 merit list after 5 PM by logging into their dashboards on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates who have secured a spot on the list are required to confirm their allotted seats between 5 PM on August 17 and 4:59 PM on August 21. The deadline for the online fee payment is set for August 22, 4:59 PM. The subsequent lists, second and third, will be published on August 25 and September 4, respectively. Depending on the seat availability, Delhi University might announce additional rounds of allotment.
The university will be offering admission to 76 different PG programs for the academic year of 2023-24. The postgraduate program classes at the university are slated to commence on Friday, September 1, 2023.
How to Check DU PG 1st Merit List 2023:
  1. Visit the official website at uod.ac.in.
  2. Click on ‘PG Admissions 2023’ on the homepage.
  3. Log in with your details.
  4. The DU PG Merit List will be displayed on the screen.
    5. Delhi University has accepted applications for admission to PG programs through the CSAS PG portal. The first merit list for PG admissions will be finalised based on the scores obtained in the CUET PG 2023 scores. It is important to note that the CUET PG test scores won't apply to programs where an audition test or sports proficiency test is compulsory.
    ALSO READ| JNU PG Admission 2023: First merit list to be out soon, here’s how to check status online
    The Delhi University PG merit list 2023 will contain essential details such as the candidate's name, chosen program, registration number, category, qualifying status, and CUET PG exam score. Candidates shortlisted for the DU PG seat allotment in the first list will next attend DU PG 2023 counselling sessions. Seat allotments will be done as per the merit list and the order of preference specified in the DU PG 2023 application form.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
