DU PG Admissions 2023: 2nd merit list to be out today, here is how to check seat allocation

Delhi University will release the second merit list for post-graduate admissions 2023 today, August 25. Aspiring students who applied for post-graduate programs at Delhi University can check and download the list of the second-round seat allocation from the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the outlined schedule, candidates who are assigned seats in this second round must confirm their allocated seats between August 25 (starting from 5 PM) and August 28 (ending at 4:59 PM). The departments, colleges and institutes of DU will proceed to verify and approve the online applications of the candidates from August 26 to August 29, 2023.

The students should make online payment of the admission fee on August 30.

Steps to Check DU PG 2nd Merit List 2023:

Step 1: Visit admission.uod.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click on the candidate login located on the homepage.

Step 3: Input the login details and select submit.

Step 4: A screen will then display the results.

The DU PG second merit list is prepared based on the available vacant seats following the initial seat allotment, as well as the CUET PG 2023 scores achieved by the candidates. This merit list will encompass essential information including the candidate's roll number, name, application form number, CUET marks, allotted college and selected program.

Candidates who could not get seats in the first merit list of the DU Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023. Registration for Postgraduate admissions will be reconsidered in the subsequent rounds, as announced by Delhi University earlier. Additionally, students who previously faced difficulties converting their CGPA score into a percentage will now have the opportunity to complete the CGPA to percentage conversion during the mid-entry window for DU postgraduate admissions.

It's noteworthy that the rejected students will be categorised as category 1 or mid-entrants, based on the specific criteria for their initial rejection. The mid-entry window is scheduled to be open from August 31 (commencing at 5 PM) and will conclude on September 1 (ending at 4:59 PM).

PG classes at DU are set to commence on September 1, according to the DU PG Admission schedule.