The Delhi University has introduced six new job-oriented programs at the School of Open Learning (SOL), including a Master of Business Administration (MBA), said reports.

The SOL, which has completed six decades of teaching, has not launched new courses in the last 28 years, Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Monday.

The new courses include Bachelor of Arts-Economics (Hons), Bachelor of Management Studies, Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) and Masters of Library and Information Sciences, the vice-chancellor said.

These courses have been approved by the Distance Education Bureau and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), PTI quoted Payal Mago, director of Campus of Open Learning, as saying.

At present, only two colleges of Delhi University offer Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis). Only 5 to 10 percent of students of the total number of applicants are able to gain admission in this course. The new course under SOL will offer a new avenue to these applicants, Mago said at the press conference.

Admissions for the six new courses will begin soon and the courses will be taught in the upcoming academic session, Times Now reported. The SOL is likely to release the admission forms this week which will be available on the official website of DU SOL, https://sol.du.ac.in/ . The last date to complete the application process will be October 31.

Almost all new courses will have unlimited seats available except the MBA programme, which will accommodate only 20,000 students as per AICTE norms, NDTV quoted Mago as saying.

The director of Campus of Open Learning said they had been working on launching these new courses for the past eight years.

“I am confident that our students will improve their employability after these courses,” she said, adding that DU SOL will also appoint placement officers to help the students after the courses.