DU Admissions 2023: Registration deadline for Phase 1 and Phase 2 admissions extended to July 26, check details

To ensure a smooth process, the university has advised students to regularly save their preferences on the CSAS site. All previously saved preferences will be automatically locked on July 27, 2023, at 5 p.m.

DU Admissions 2023: The University of Delhi has extended the deadline for phase 1 and phase 2 admissions to undergraduate degree programs through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) to July 26, 2023, 4:59 p.m.

Prospective candidates who have not yet registered for DU admission 2023 or those who have completed phase 1 but haven't filled up their preferences yet will be allowed to do so until the new deadline.

Notably, during the correction window, candidates can only edit or modify fields where the registration fee is equal to or less than what they have already paid. Updates to profiles and documents, as well as preference changes, can be made during this period, as specified in the official notification.

However, it's important to note that applications for the ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities) and sports supernumerary quotas cannot be submitted during the correction window. Candidates will only be allowed to re-upload their certificates for these additional quotas. The schedule for the announcement of simulated ranks and allocation rounds will remain unchanged.

Notably DU specified in a notification that no further extensions will be granted beyond the new deadline of July 26, 2023, so candidates should complete their application process within the given timeframe.