DU PG admission 2023: Once DU releases first list of candidates for PG admissions, they need to accept their seats till August 20 and fees should be paid in full by online mode by August 22.

The University of Delhi began its registration process for post graduation courses on July 27.

Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG exam can now get started with the process of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for post graduation admissions this year. They need to register for post graduate seats in DU on the CSAS portal.

The candidates have time till August 10 to register for PG courses.

The first list of the seat allotment will be released on August 17 at 5 pm, as per the official notice released by the Delhi University. Once the list is released, candidates will have time to accept their seats till August 20 and pay fee in full by online mode by August 22.

After the first list, the second seat allocation list will be published on August 25 at 5 pm. The candidates who register for the second round will have time to accept the allotted seats by August 28. The fees for the second list needs to be paid in full by August 30 and the mid-entry process will be available from August 31 to September 1.

Following this, the third allocation list will be released on September 4 and the candidates will have to accept the allocation by September 7. However, DU may announce more rounds as per the availability of vacant seats due to rejections, cancellations and withdrawals.

A candidate who is applying for CSAS PG 2023 should have qualified the CUET (PG) 2023 exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The results of NTA CUET PG were released on July 20.

Here’s how to register for DU PG Admission 2023

-Visit the official website of Delhi University admission at pgadmission.uod.ac.in

-Click on the link given on the home page for registration

-Fill in all required details and once registered, click on the submit button

-After completion, log in to the account.

-Fill up the application form with required details and make the payment of fees

-Click on submit button and download the confirmation page for any further use

The classes for the DU PG courses will be beginning from Friday September 1.