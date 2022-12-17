Homeeducation news

DU Admissions 2022: 63,900 seats out of the total 70,000 UG seats

DU Admissions 2022: 63,900 seats out of the total 70,000 UG seats

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 17, 2022 6:42:28 PM IST (Published)

Those who applied through CSAS-2022-UG for admissions but were not accepted in any college on the date the special spot admission round was announced can now participate in another special spot round admission.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Delhi University (DU)Delhi University admissions

Next Article

Admission for academic session 2022-23 will conclude on December 31: Delhi University