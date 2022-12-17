DU Admissions 2022: 63,900 seats out of the total 70,000 UG seats

Those who applied through CSAS-2022-UG for admissions but were not accepted in any college on the date the special spot admission round was announced can now participate in another special spot round admission.

The Delhi University (DU) has announced that it will close admissions for this year by the end of this month. Till now, DU has granted admissions to 63,900 of the total 70,000 UG seats, The Economic Times reported quoting official data from the varsity.

“It is notified that the last date of admissions for all undergraduate and postgraduate programs of the University of Delhi for the academic session 2022-23 shall be Saturday, December 31, 2022," a notice from Registrar Vikas Gupta read.

This year, admissions were based on the scores in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and several rounds of seat allocations were done by DU.

Meanwhile, the university released the DU UG Admission 2022 special spot round admission schedule on the official site of Delhi University at https://admission.uod.ac.in/

On December 18, the university will announce the vacant seats for special spot round admission in UG programmes. Following the announcement, candidates can register themselves online between December 19 and 20.

Results will be announced on December 22 and those who are selected will have to accept admission by 4.59 pm on December 23. It is mandatory to take admission in DU for the seat allocated in the Special Spot Admission round. If a candidate fails to take admission, he or she will no longer be eligible for admission in DU.

Those who take admission in the special spot admission round will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions later. To ensure they are considered in this round, candidates will have to select “Special Spot Admission” on his or her dashboard, the university notification said.