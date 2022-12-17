English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeeducation News

DU Admissions 2022: 63,900 seats out of the total 70,000 UG seats

DU Admissions 2022: 63,900 seats out of the total 70,000 UG seats

DU Admissions 2022: 63,900 seats out of the total 70,000 UG seats
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 17, 2022 6:42:28 PM IST (Published)

Those who applied through CSAS-2022-UG for admissions but were not accepted in any college on the date the special spot admission round was announced can now participate in another special spot round admission.

The Delhi University (DU) has announced that it will close admissions for this year by the end of this month. Till now, DU has granted admissions to 63,900 of the total 70,000 UG seats, The Economic Times reported quoting official data from the varsity.

Recommended Articles

View All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read


“It is notified that the last date of admissions for all undergraduate and postgraduate programs of the University of Delhi for the academic session 2022-23 shall be Saturday, December 31, 2022," a notice from Registrar Vikas Gupta read.
This year, admissions were based on the scores in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and several rounds of seat allocations were done by DU.
Those who applied through CSAS-2022-UG for admissions but were not accepted in any college on the date the special spot admission round was announced can now participate in another special spot round admission.
Also read: Delhi University PG 3rd merit list 2022 to be released today: Here's how to check
Meanwhile, the university released the DU UG Admission 2022 special spot round admission schedule on the official site of Delhi University at https://admission.uod.ac.in/.
On December 18, the university will announce the vacant seats for special spot round admission in UG programmes. Following the announcement, candidates can register themselves online between December 19 and 20.
Results will be announced on December 22 and those who are selected will have to accept admission by 4.59 pm on December 23. It is mandatory to take admission in DU for the seat allocated in the Special Spot Admission round. If a candidate fails to take admission, he or she will no longer be eligible for admission in DU.
Those who take admission in the special spot admission round will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions later. To ensure they are considered in this round, candidates will have to select “Special Spot Admission” on his or her dashboard, the university notification said.
Also read: Admission for academic session 2022-23 will conclude on December 31: Delhi University
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Delhi University (DU)Delhi University admissions

Next Article

Admission for academic session 2022-23 will conclude on December 31: Delhi University