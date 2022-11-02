Cross
    DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) result today: Here is how to check

    DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) result today: Here is how to check

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Candidates who registered for the recruitment drive will be able to check their individual results on the board's official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

    The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is set to announce DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) result today. Once the result is declared, the link to view the result will be activated on the board's official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in for all registered candidates to check their scores. The exact time for the declaration of results has not been confirmed yet.

    Here is how to check DSSSB Assistant Teacher result 2022
    Step 1: Visit dsssb.delhi.gov.in, the official website of DSSSB.
    Step 2: Find and click on the DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022 link displayed on the home page.
    ALSO READ: Teachers’ Day 2022: Wishes, messages to share with your guru
    Step 3: Log in to the portal using your credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.
    Step 4: Check the scorecard and download the result.
    Step 5: Take a printout of the DSSSB result and keep the hard copy safe for further need.
    The DSSSB started the recruitment process for Primary level teachers on May 25 and concluded the application process on June 24. The recruitment drive aims to fulfil 434 Assistant Teacher vacancies.
    ALSO READ: Morbi bridge collapse: Did Oreva group carry out 'temporary' repair? — claims, lapses and questions galore
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
