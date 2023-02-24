DRDO recruitment 2023: Check eligibility criteria, and how to apply for 18 JRF posts

Candidates need to share signed applications in specified format via email along with self-attested, scanned copies of required certificates and degrees. The last date for submitting the application form is 21 days from the release of the notification.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Centre for Air Borne System (DRDO-CABS) has invited applications for 18 Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts. Eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in

Here’s how to apply

According to the DRDO Recruitment 2023 notification, eligible candidates who want to apply will need to send their duly filled application via email to jd.rectt@cabs.gov.in.

The signed application in specified format must be submitted through email along with self-attested, scanned copies of required certificates and degrees.

Candidates can download the application form from the ‘What’s New’ section of the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

The last date for submitting the application form is 21 days from the release of the notification and applications submitted beyond the time frame will be rejected.

Vacancy Details

Aeronautical Engineering - 1 post

Computer Science and Engineering - 10 posts

Electronics and Communication Engineering - 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria

All candidates who have BE/B.Tech degree in first division with valid GATE score or ME/M.Tech degree in the mentioned disciplines in first division both at graduate and post graduate level can apply. Candidates must note that only the GATE score of 2021 and 2022 are acceptable.

The age limit for applying for all candidates is 28 years on the closing date of advertisement. Up to five years relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to SC/ST candidates and three years to OBC (Non-creamy Layer) candidates after verification of caste certificates.

Selection Process

The shortlisting of candidates will be done based on their valid GATE score and marks secured in degree/ post graduate degree.

All the shortlisted candidates will then be called for an online/walk in interviews and the final list of successful candidates will be uploaded on the DRDO website.