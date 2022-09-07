DRDO-CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Check last date and how to apply for 1,901 positions

By CNBCTV18.com

The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Centre for Personnel Talent Management (DRDO-CEPTAM) has invited applications to fill 1,901 positions for the post of Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A positions. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the DRDO at drdo.gov.in to apply.

The last date to apply for DRDO- CEPTAM recruitment 2022 is September 23, 2022 (5 pm).

Here is how to apply for the DRDO recruitment

Step 1: Candidates will need to log on to the official website of DRDO at Candidates will need to log on to the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link that reads “DRDO Recruitment .”

Step 3: A new page will open, here click on the link that reads “Click here to submit Online Application Form under CEPTAM-10/DRTC advertisement.”

Step 4: On the login portal, enter your credentials including name, and roll number, among others to log in or make a fresh registration.

Step 5: Enter all the required information to fill up the application form and proceed to the next step.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee and submit the DRDO application form.

Step 7: Upon successful submission, download their submitted application form and keep a hard copy of it for future use.

Application Fee

A non-refundable/non-transferable application fee of Rs 100 is required to be paid by all candidates.

Recruitment details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,901 vacancies in total. Out of this, 1075 vacancies are for the post of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and the remaining 826 are for the post of Technician-A (Tech-A).

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit for applying for these posts is 18 years to 28 years. The provision of upper age relaxation is available for SC/ST/OBC/ESM/PwBD candidates as per government rules.

While the notification inviting applicants has been released, the date of the examination is yet to be announced by the DRDO.

Educational Qualification: The educational qualification required to apply for these posts ranges from the 10th pass to Bachelor’s Degree. Candidates are advised to check the official notification to get complete information on the educational qualifications required to apply for the posts.