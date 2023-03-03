DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2023 released: Check how to download

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the CEPTAM 10 A&A admit card 2023 for the CBT Tier 1 examination to be conducted on March 20. It will be a computer-based test. Here's how you can download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the CEPTAM 10 A&A admit card 2023 for the CBT Tier 1 examination. The admit card is available to download on the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in from March 2 to 20.
Recommended ArticlesView All
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The CBT Tier I exam will be conducted on March 20.
Here are the steps to download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card
Step 1: Visit drdo.gov.in, the official website of the DRDO.
Step 2: Find and click on the ‘Careers’ tab displayed on the homepage or go to the ‘Messages/Events’ tab.
Step 3: Find and click on the ‘DRDO Recruitment: CEPTAM’ link.
Step 4: A new CEPTAM recruitment page of the DRDO will open.
Also Read: NEET PG 2023 exam will be held on March 5
Step 5: Find and click on the link that reads, "Click here to View/Download Admit Card for CBT Tier-INew".
Step 6 : A new login page would open to key in the credentials. Enter your application number and date of birth and login to the DRDO portal.
Step 7: Your DRDO CEPTAM 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check the admit card and download.
Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre.
The DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Exam will be a computer-based test.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1061 vacancies for posts of Junior Translator, Stenographer, Administrative Assistant, Security Assistant, Store Assistant, Fire Engine Driver, Vehicle Operator, and Fireman.
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!