DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2023 released: Check how to download

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the CEPTAM 10 A&A admit card 2023 for the CBT Tier 1 examination to be conducted on March 20. It will be a computer-based test.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the CEPTAM 10 A&A admit card 2023 for the CBT Tier 1 examination. The admit card is available to download on the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in from March 2 to 20.

The CBT Tier I exam will be conducted on March 20.

Here are the steps to download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit drdo.gov.in , the official website of the DRDO.

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘Careers’ tab displayed on the homepage or go to the ‘Messages/Events’ tab.

Step 3: Find and click on the ‘DRDO Recruitment: CEPTAM’ link.

Step 4: A new CEPTAM recruitment page of the DRDO will open.

Step 5: Find and click on the link that reads, "Click here to View/Download Admit Card for CBT Tier-INew".

Step 6 : A new login page would open to key in the credentials. Enter your application number and date of birth and login to the DRDO portal.

Step 7: Your DRDO CEPTAM 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check the admit card and download.

Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre.

The DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Exam will be a computer-based test.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1061 vacancies for posts of Junior Translator, Stenographer, Administrative Assistant, Security Assistant, Store Assistant, Fire Engine Driver, Vehicle Operator, and Fireman.