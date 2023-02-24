'Don't indulge in moonlighting, work from home,' Narayana Murthy tells youth

Only a small section of the Indian workforce works hard, he said and lamented that good work ethic and discipline are not commonly seen in the majority of the workforce.

Infosys founder and Chairman emeritus Narayana Murthy has warned young professionals against trends like moonlighting and work from home. Emphasising that working from home or moonlighting would not lead to successful careers, Murthy advised young professionals to focus on ethics and hard work.

"Anybody who has told you that work ethics are not important, hard work is not important and laziness is good, they are not your well-wishers," Murthy said at the Asia Economic Dialogue 2023. The event was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and policy research think tank Pune International Centre.

Only a small section of the Indian workforce works hard, he said and lamented that good work ethic and discipline are not commonly seen in the majority of the workforce. The former chairman, chief executive officer (CEO), and president of one of India’s IT majors added that cultivating good work ethics was essential to fulfil the goals of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"For the first time in 300 years, the country has tasted some success and we have to consolidate on the little success we have achieved and aim for bigger success. There is no country in the world which has enhanced its prosperity, achieved economic progress and earned the respect of the world without working hard," he said.

The debate around moonlighting in the IT industry reared its head in the second half of 2022 after India’s top four IT companies – HCL, Wipro, Infosys and TCS – rejected the practice. Many of the larger IT companies had fired workers engaged in moonlighting.

However, opinions differed with many in the tech industry questioning how moonlighting was an ‘ethical’ issue as long as employees abided by their work contracts. TV Mohandas Pai, former Infosys director, said that what an employee does outside of their work hours was of no concern to any employer.

In fact many of IT sector business leaders had established their own companies through moonlighting in the first place, the supporters opined.