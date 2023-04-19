English
Disney plans another round of layoff after 7,000 job cuts in March

By Nishtha Pandey  Apr 19, 2023 11:16:08 AM IST (Updated)

Walt Disney Company is expected to layoff thousands of employees starting next week. These job cuts will include 15 percent of Disney’s staff from the company's entertainment division.

According to Bloomberg, which cited sources familiar with the situation, the job losses would include those employed by Disney's TV and film businesses as well as those working at theme parks and corporate positions.
Any region where Disney operates would be impacted by the most recent job cuts, according to the Bloomberg report. Affected employees will start receiving notifications as early as April 24, it added.
Disney announced 7,000 job cuts earlier in February as part of its cost-cutting initiatives to reduce its annual expenditures by $5.5 billion.
Also read: Disney's 7,000 job cuts begin as company streamlines business operations
The layoffs would result in a major decrease in the number of employees at Disney Entertainment, which houses the company's streaming, distribution, and film and television production operations. Disney Entertainment was established this year as a result of Walt Disney's restructuring.
Major players including NBC Universal, Warner Bros., and Paramount Global have also cut back on staff as the streaming sector changes its attention to running online video platforms.
After another Bob of Disney, Bob Chapek, was fired in November as a result of the company's $1.47 billion quarterly loss in its streaming division, the current CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, took over again.
Also read: Disney lays off chairman of Marvel Entertainment
First Published: Apr 19, 2023 11:00 AM IST
