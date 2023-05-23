Disney layoffs: 2,500 positions to be impacted in third round of job cuts

Disney is expected to have a third wave of layoffs this week. Employees who have been impacted by the layoffs at Disney have are being notified this week, according to a report by CNN.

According to the CNN the most recent round of layoffs, which is likely to be the last sizable round of staff reductions previously indicated by Disney CEO Bob Iger, will result in the loss of more than 2,500 employees.

Which departments would be affected by the most recent round of downsizing has not been revealed yet.

Around 4,000 positions were lost in the first two waves of layoffs in March and April, including those at ESPN, Disney's entertainment division, Disney Parks, and its Experiences and Product division.

In order to save $5.5 billion in expenditures, Iger stated in February that the media behemoth would let off around 7,000 workers from its global staff in three waves before the start of the summer.

According to the company, 20 percent of the cost cutting amount comes from lower expenditure on technology, procurement, and other costs, with the remaining 50 percent coming from marketing operations and 30 percent from labour reductions.

The most recent round of layoffs this week are anticipated to raise the overall number of employment losses to above 6,500, close to the 7,000 figure previously provided by Iger. Disney has 220,000 employees as of October 1; hence, the 7,000-person cut represents about 3 percent of its whole workforce.