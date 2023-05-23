Disney layoffs: 2,500 positions to be impacted in third round of job cuts

Disney is expected to have a third wave of layoffs this week. Employees who have been impacted by the layoffs at Disney have are being notified this week, according to a report by CNN.

According to the CNN the most recent round of layoffs, which is likely to be the last sizable round of staff reductions previously indicated by Disney CEO Bob Iger, will result in the loss of more than 2,500 employees.

Which departments would be affected by the most recent round of downsizing has not been revealed yet.