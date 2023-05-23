English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsDisney layoffs: 2,500 positions to be impacted in third round of job cuts

Disney layoffs: 2,500 positions to be impacted in third round of job cuts

Disney layoffs: 2,500 positions to be impacted in third round of job cuts
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  May 23, 2023 11:19:18 AM IST (Updated)

Disney is expected to have a third wave of layoffs this week. Employees who have been impacted by the layoffs at Disney have are being notified this week, according to a report by CNN.

According to the CNN the most recent round of layoffs, which is likely to be the last sizable round of staff reductions previously indicated by Disney CEO Bob Iger, will result in the loss of more than 2,500 employees.
Which departments would be affected by the most recent round of downsizing has not been revealed yet.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X