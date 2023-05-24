Ishita, who stays with her family in Greater Noida, qualified for the UPSC CSE by choosing political science and international relations as her elective subjects. She attended the Air Force Bal Bharati School in New Delhi and scored 97.25 percent in her Class 12 in commerce stream. She then continued her studies at Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.

Delhi’s Ishita Kishore secured the first rank in the Civil Services Examination 2022 final results declared by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, May 23.

It was a not-so-easy journey for 26-year-old Kishore and she cleared the highly competitive UPSC exam in her third attempt. But the years she spent on the preparation for this exam led the CSE topper to eventually work on her strengths and weaknesses. Sharing her strategy to crack the toughest exam, she said sincerity and discipline are the most important things for the preparation of the UPSC exam.

“Keep working hard towards your goal. UPSC civil services exam requires a lot of consistency and discipline. Put in the right amount of hours that is needed according to you. Don't compare yourself with others. And constantly re-evaluate your strategy to succeed," suggested Ishita to other UPSC aspirants, reported ANI.

The UPSC topper also expressed gratitude towards her family for believing in her and constantly encouraging her not to give up. “I feel obliged to them,” she added.

Talking about her past work experiences, Ishita said that her stint in the corporate sector has also helped her in preparing for the exam.

Education and service run deep into Ishita Kishore’s family, her father is an Air Force Officer and her mother is a teacher at a private school. Her elder brother is a lawyer. After the results, she said that she has opted for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and had given her preference for Uttar Pradesh Cadre.

A total of 933 candidates have qualified for the civil services examination this year, including 613 men and 320 women. All the top four ranks went to women candidates. Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third and fourth positions in the exam, respectively.