'Discipline and Sincerity':  UPSC 2022 Topper Ishita Kishore shares secret behind her success

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023

Ishita, who stays with her family in Greater Noida, qualified for the UPSC CSE by choosing political science and international relations as her elective subjects. She attended the Air Force Bal Bharati School in New Delhi and scored 97.25 percent in her Class 12 in commerce stream.  She then continued her studies at Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.

Delhi’s Ishita Kishore secured the first rank in the Civil Services Examination 2022 final results declared by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, May 23.

It was a not-so-easy journey for 26-year-old Kishore and she cleared the highly competitive UPSC exam in her third attempt. But the years she spent on the preparation for this exam led the CSE topper to eventually work on her strengths and weaknesses. Sharing her strategy to crack the toughest exam, she said sincerity and discipline are the most important things for the preparation of the UPSC exam.


“Keep working hard towards your goal. UPSC civil services exam requires a lot of consistency and discipline. Put in the right amount of hours that is needed according to you. Don't compare yourself with others. And constantly re-evaluate your strategy to succeed," suggested Ishita to other UPSC aspirants, reported ANI.

