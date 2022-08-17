DHSE Kerala +1 results 2022 declared — here’s how to check, other details

By CNBCTV18.com

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala announced the Kerala +1 result 2022 on August 17. All candidates who appeared for the exams for DHSE Class 11 examination can now download their results and scorecard from the official website of DHSE

Here’s how to view and download Kerala +1 results 2022:

Step 1: Go to Go to www.keralaresults.nic.in , the official website of Kerala results

Step 2: Click on the link displayed on the homepage that reads, 'DHSE FIRST YEAR EXAM RESULTS 2022'

Step 3: A new webpage will open for candidates to login.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials such as roll number, and date of birth in the specified fields.

Step 5: Check the login details and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your DHSE First Year/Plus One Exam Results 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the scorecard carefully and download the DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2022. Keep the hard copy of the result for future reference.

In addition to the Kerala Plus One results, the DHSE has also declared the first year Higher Secondary (vocational) examination result. Candidates are advised to check the official result and Kerala DHSE website for more details.

Earlier, the Kerala Plus 2 result was announced on June 21 and this year’s overall Kerala DHSE pass percentage stood at 83.87 percent. A total of 3,06,901 candidates had appeared for the Kerala DHSE exam this year.