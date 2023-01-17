The DME Assam has released the Assam DHS Admit Card 2022 on the official website dhs.assam.gov.in

The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, has released the Assam DHS Admit Card 2022 for the Grade 4 recruitment on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check and download their admit card from the official website--dhs.assam.gov.in

Here is how to download DHS Grade 4 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website at Visit the official website at dhs.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads Download Admit card for Assam DHS Group 4 2022 exam, displayed under the latest news section on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the portal.

Step 4: Log in using your Assam DHS application number and password.

Step 5: Upon successful login, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the Assam DHS 2022 admit card and download the same.

Exam Details

As per the official notice, the DHS Assam Exam is set to be conducted on January 22. The exam will be held in a single shift from 1 PM to 2:30 PM and all candidates appearing for the exam will be required to carry their admit cards. The details of the exam centre and reporting time will be mentioned in the admit card.

Earlier, the Directorate of Health Service (DHS) Assam had published the notification regarding the Recruitment for Grade III (Technical & Non-Technical) and Grade IV (Group D) posts. The upcoming Assam DHS 2022 exam will be conducted for the selection of candidates in Grade IV posts. Candidates who qualify in the written test will have to appear in the next selection procedure which will include a skill test or an aptitude test.

