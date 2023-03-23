Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

The age-old practice of office chit-chat — now called desk-bombing — has found favour with Gen Zers, as they get used to the pros and cons of physical interaction at the real workplace post the COVID pandemic-induced remote working era.

“I love going to the office. I joined the corporate workforce in 2020 and my job felt imaginary — like a work video game. But now that I go to office it feels good to interact with the community, get work done faster. And the travel is fun,” said 23-year-old Vatsalya Narang.

Generation Z or Gen Z is the ‘digital generation,’ so it's natural to assume that 18-25-year-olds would be most comfortable working in a remote environment. Seems like that’s not the case, as data suggests that most Gen Zers love going to the office — and herein lies the genesis of a ‘new’ workplace trend called ‘desk-bombing.’

What is desk bombing?

These days, a colleague who comes over to your desk for a conversation about work – or simply a casual chat — is known as a ‘desk-bomber.’ It is not a new trend in the workplace by any means but now it has got a name with most offices opening in 2022 after the pandemic-induced gap of more than a year.

According to recent data from LinkedIn, 62 percent of respondents in India see desk-bombing as a great way to have impromptu conversations. The majority of Gen Z workers in India, which is 60 percent, have experienced desk-bombing and find it useful.

Does desk-bombing get the work done or is it annoying?

Like any other workplace trend, desk-bombing also has its pros and cons. Sakshi Reddy, a career counsellor based out of Hyderabad, suggests that while desk-bombing can get annoying for people who like their space, it also gets the work done faster for some and enables interactions.

Additionally, some Gen Zers are also in two minds and can’t decide if they hate desk-bombers or like them.

“It’s fun at times as there is interaction happening but sometimes I just want my space as desk-bombers tend to break my creative flow at times. Also, there are times when I am having anxious days and would not want to have any conversations and just have my earphones on, but it’s hard to make people understand that without coming rude.

Additionally, I also feel FOMO (fear of missing out) at times when my other colleagues are desk-bombed and they strike a conversation and I am not a part of it,” said 23-year-old Akshay Diwedi.

So, how can one desk-bomb without being annoying? Nirajita Banerjee, Managing Editor (News & Communities) and Career Expert, LinkedIn India, has the answer to this. According to Banerjee, informal impromptu conversations with your boss or co-workers is part of a healthy workplace bonding culture but it’s also important to know when to draw a line and not go overboard with your desk-bombing urges.

“If a co-worker seems to be in ‘monk mode’ and focused on a task, take it as a cue not to intrude. Respecting boundaries and making desk-bombing conversations more intentional can help professionals build a great rapport. When done right, desk-bombing can be an effective way for younger professionals to advance their careers by exploring new ideas and learning from more experienced colleagues,” added Banerjee.

What is driving Gen Z back to the office?

Apart from desk-bombing, Indians also love their chai breaks with colleagues. In India, 72 percent of workers surveyed by LinkedIn said they miss chai break bonding in the workplace – where they could exchange banter with their colleagues about both their work and personal lives and have a laugh.

Other reasons for Indian professionals going back to the office include social interactions (43 percent), followed by having more efficient face-to-face meetings with co-workers (42 percent) and building work relationships (41 percent).

When it comes to the Gen Z, a poll by youth trend research firm Generation Lab conducted last year revealed that 40 percent of college students and recent graduates prefer fully in-office work, with 39 percent seeking hybrid positions and just 19 percent going all in for fully remote policies.

Another survey, conducted by SkyNova, which surveyed 1,000 workers found that 47 percent of Gen Zers are seeking an in-person job. Additionally, data has also suggested that professionals do prefer a hybrid workplace more.

“Because of the reason that most of Gen Z joined the workforce in 2020, they couldn’t get the chance to feel included in a workplace community. Due to this many, Gen Zers report a declining feeling of workplace community, uncertainty about developing mentorship, and a lack of possibilities for career advancement,” added Reddy.

It can be said that some 18-25-year-olds are craving human interaction at their workplace and are all ready to ace and embrace the in-person workplace experience.